MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $760.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.30 million to $760.36 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $660.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

Shares of MKSI traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 282,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,655. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.