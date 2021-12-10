Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $68.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

