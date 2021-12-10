Molecular Partners AG’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners’ (NASDAQ:MOLN) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 13th. Molecular Partners had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $63,750,000 based on an initial share price of $21.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MOLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.