MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $98.33 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $98.33 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001330 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

