Monument Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 163.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

