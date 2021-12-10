Monument Capital Management Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.