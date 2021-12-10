Monument Capital Management Invests $462,000 in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,306 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.