Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

