Morgan Stanley Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $115.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

BOKF stock opened at $105.28 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BOK Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

