Morgan Stanley Boosts U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $12.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.78 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 448.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 138.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 849.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

