Morgan Stanley Buys 1,263,707 Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) by 441.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.72% of Castor Maritime worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 43,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $1.76 on Friday. Castor Maritime Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

