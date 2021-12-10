Morgan Stanley Buys New Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Stem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NYSE:STEM opened at $19.66 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,824. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

