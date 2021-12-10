Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

