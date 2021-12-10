Morgan Stanley Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 1,263.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ring Energy by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 230,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 124,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI opened at $2.32 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.