Morgan Stanley Has $4.13 Million Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Kronos Bio worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kronos Bio by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

