Morgan Stanley Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $723.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $572.00 to $723.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $593.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.22 and its 200-day moving average is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

