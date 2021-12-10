Morgan Stanley Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $475.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.71.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $315.35 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

