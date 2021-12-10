Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Manitowoc worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $41,604,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $1,296,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.