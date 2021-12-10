Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

