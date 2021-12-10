Morgan Stanley Sells 12,539 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

