Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.23

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.23 and traded as low as C$130.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$130.34, with a volume of 6,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 13.9454894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

