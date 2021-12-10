Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 337 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 3.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $59,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 80,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,968. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

