Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up about 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.28% of Nordson worth $38,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 11.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.17. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,946. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

