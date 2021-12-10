Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

ECL stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,765. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

