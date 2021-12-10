Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 175 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.06. 56,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.