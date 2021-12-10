Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 329 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.71. 164,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $154.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

