MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Financial Analysis

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 9 0 2.75 MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $26.91, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 12.44% 75.62% 13.97% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.96 -$122.00 million $3.87 5.43 MP Materials $134.31 million 60.11 -$21.83 million $0.67 67.79

MP Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Cleveland-Cliffs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

