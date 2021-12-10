Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLLGF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

