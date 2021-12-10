Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Raised to “Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

