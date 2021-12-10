Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $26.00. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 584 shares changing hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,178 shares of company stock worth $2,660,828 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

