Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $2.80 million and $48,140.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019255 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,809,478,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

