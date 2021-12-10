Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,121,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($22.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

