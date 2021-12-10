Nafter (NAFT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.95 Million

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.08 or 0.99929598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002776 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nafter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nafter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

