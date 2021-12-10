National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.68

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 1140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

