Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

