Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 200,000 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,315. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAUT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.