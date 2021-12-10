nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-$268 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.76 million.nCino also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

NCNO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. nCino has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,003 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,737. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

