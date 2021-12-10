Needham & Company LLC Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.44.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 25.1% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

