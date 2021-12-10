NestEGG Coin (EGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,986.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $178,546.69 and $1,986.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

