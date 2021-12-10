Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00098698 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

