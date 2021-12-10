New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,677 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,632,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $86,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.