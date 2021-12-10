New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.83 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $74,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.61 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

