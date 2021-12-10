New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $79.50 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $79,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.