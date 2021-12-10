New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,429 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lam Research worth $94,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $23,754,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $699.39 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $606.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

