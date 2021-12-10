Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 20,764 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

In related news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,630.42).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

