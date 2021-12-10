Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

