NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.98) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £262.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Will Hobman acquired 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

