NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $7,554.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00319499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.