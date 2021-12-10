Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEXXY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32. Nexi has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

