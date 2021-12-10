NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

